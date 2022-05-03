Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Umpqua worth $68,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

