Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Unum Group worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 86.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 99.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

