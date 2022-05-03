VeraBank N.A. Buys 2,330 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

