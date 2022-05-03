Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 103,961 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.22% of DermTech worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth about $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DermTech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMTK stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.86.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

