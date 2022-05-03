Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113,911 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Envista worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $93,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,617,000.

NVST stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

