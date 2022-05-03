Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 134,088 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

