Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 134,088 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

