Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,888 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Assurant worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $180.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

