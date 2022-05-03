Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,888 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Assurant worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $180.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.12. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

