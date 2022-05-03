Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,192 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,159,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.89.

Shares of TEAM opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $207.83 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 74.69% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

