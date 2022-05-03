Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 238,579 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $775.01 million, a P/E ratio of 225.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

