Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8,096.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $405.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.59 and its 200 day moving average is $386.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

