Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,940 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

