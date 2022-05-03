Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 30,615 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Paylocity worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PCTY stock opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

