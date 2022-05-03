Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,563 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AY. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -676.92%.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.