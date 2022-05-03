Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 577,353 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.64% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $323.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.91.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

DBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.