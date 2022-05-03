Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,198 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $21,484,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.