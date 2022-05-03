Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Perrigo worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

