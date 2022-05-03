Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of South Jersey Industries worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after buying an additional 211,127 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 209,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

