Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 107,010 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Brinker International worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

