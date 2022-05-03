Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 107,185 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after acquiring an additional 457,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

