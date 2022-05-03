Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,192 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.89.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 74.69% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.