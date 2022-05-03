Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 238,579 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.59% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

AXL stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $775.01 million, a P/E ratio of 225.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

