Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.86 and a 200 day moving average of $395.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

