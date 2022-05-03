Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,615 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Paylocity worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

