Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,402 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

