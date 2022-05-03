Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,568 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $178.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

