Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,942 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.32% of Kronos Bio worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,465,000 after acquiring an additional 110,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Bio by 54.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 254,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 117.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kronos Bio by 696.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 162,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kronos Bio by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,593 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRON opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRON. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

