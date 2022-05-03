Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 577,353 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.64% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $323.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.