Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 66,030 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Aramark worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 36.6% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 822,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 304.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 380.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

