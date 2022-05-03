Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 688,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,341,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 885,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 28.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,036,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,670 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. UBS Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

