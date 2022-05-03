Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 422,734 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 422,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Criteo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Criteo by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Criteo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.