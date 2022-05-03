Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Celanese worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $200,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Celanese stock opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 51.85% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

