Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Freshworks worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Freshworks by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 100,541 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,252,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $81,706.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

