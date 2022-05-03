Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWE. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.