Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.88% of Marcus worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.70. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

