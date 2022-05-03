Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.07 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

