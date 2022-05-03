Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.