Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.90 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

