Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.69 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of ES stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

