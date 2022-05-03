Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.12 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Travel + Leisure worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,689 shares of company stock worth $1,228,712 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

