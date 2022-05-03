Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.12 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Travel + Leisure worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,689 shares of company stock worth $1,228,712. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

