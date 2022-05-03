Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.20 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.