Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.76 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 207,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

Shares of IAC opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.