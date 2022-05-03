Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.76 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

