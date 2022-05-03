Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Envista worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

