Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

ULTA stock opened at $405.55 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

