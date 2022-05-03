Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.28 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,483 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.