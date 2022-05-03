Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.54 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

