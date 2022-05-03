Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.34 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 168,641 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of ePlus worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

